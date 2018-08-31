Rams drop 12 players from roster

Getty Images

The Rams have announced the first wave of roster moves they’ve made on the way to the 53-player limit.

Including the previously reported release of offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, the team has made 11 other moves. That leaves them with 25 other players to clear from the roster by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

The Rams announced that they have waived wide receiver Fred Brown, kicker Sam Ficken, defensive back Nate Holley, running back (and Nate’s brother) Nick Holley, wide receiver Codey McElroy, wide receiver JoJo Natson and tackle Darrell Williams. Defensive back Afolabi Laguda and wide receiver Kendal Thompson were both waived/injured.

The final two moves involved placing a pair of defensive ends on injured reserve. Because they did not stick past the cut to 53 players, neither Ryan Davis nor Morgan Fox are eligible to be designated for return later in the year.