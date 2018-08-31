Ravens CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste broke his arm Thursday night

AP

The final preseason game of the year was a chance for cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to put the finishing touches on his case for a spot on the Ravens roster.

Things didn’t play out that way, however. Jean-Baptiste left the stadium in a cast and sling with what coach John Harbaugh said was likely a broken right arm. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that diagnosis has been confirmed.

“It’s a tough thing, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” Jean-Baptiste said, via the team’s website. “I can’t put my mind around it, why it’s happening. But it is. I just have to take it a day at a time.”

Jean-Baptiste looked like a good bet for the 53-man roster as he’d closed out the 2017 season with the Ravens and would help fill in while Jimmy Smith serves a four-game suspension to start the season. Now he will wait for the team to decide if they can carry him through cuts in order to preserve the right to bring him back from injured reserve later in the year.