Ravens keep Quincy Adeboyejo, Bam Bradley, Jaylen Hill on PUP

Getty Images

The Ravens will keep three players on the physically unable to perform list, with receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill missing at least the first six games.

Hill injured a knee late last season; Bradley tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a Sept. 17 game against the Browns; and Adeboyejo had surgery to fix an upper leg muscle during the offseason.

The Ravens also announced they placed safeties DeShon Elliott and Bennett Jackson, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve. They waived linebacker Alvin Jones with an injury designation.

In addition, Baltimore waived defensive back Robertson Daniel, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, offensive lineman Justin Evans, tight end Nick Keizer, defensive end Christian LaCouture, safety Kai Nacua, cornerback Jackson Porter, receiver DeVier Posey and long snapper Trent Sieg.

Nacua made the Browns’ roster as an undrafted free agent last summer and played all 16 games. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the Ravens’ final preseason game Thursday night.