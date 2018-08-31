Report: Browns have interest in trading for Khalil Mack

Getty Images

Could the Browns be the destination for holdout pass rusher Khalil Mack?

They could if Cleveland is able to pull off a blockbuster trade, and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the Browns are expected to inquire with the Raiders about just such a trade.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said today that he could see the team making “a splash” with a big move before the start of the regular season, although he didn’t mention Mack or any other player by name.

The Raiders are believed to be seeking two first-round draft picks in a trade for Mack, who is scheduled to make a base salary of $13.846 million this season but is holding out for more. The Browns have an NFL-high $55 million in cap space, so they could afford to give him the raise he wants if they were to trade for him.

The 27-year-old Mack is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and pairing him with Myles Garrett would give the Browns as talented a pair of pass rushers as there is in the league.