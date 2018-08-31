Report: Cardinals cut sixth-rounder Christian Campbell

Getty Images

The Cardinals drafted six players in April and one of them has reportedly failed to make it through the cut to 53 players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that cornerback Christian Campbell has been dropped by the team.

Campbell was a sixth-round pick after completing his career at Penn State. He was a one-year starter for the Nittany Lions, but saw action in all four years at the school.

He will be available to the league’s other 31 teams on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he could return to the Cardinals practice squad.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have also cut linebacker Scooby Wright. He had seven tackles in 13 games the last two seasons.