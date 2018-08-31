Report: David Johnson unlikely to get a new deal before the season starts

AP

The Cardinals and David Johnson remain far apart in talks about a new deal for the running back, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Thus, an extension is not expected before the season opener.

It was not that long ago — two months — that there was optimism that Johnson would have a contract signed, sealed and delivered before Week One.

Todd Gurley even gave the sides something to work off last month when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed.

Johnson is scheduled to make $1.88 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

Johnson, 26, led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016. But he missed 15 games last season after injuring his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener.