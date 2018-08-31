Report: Jermaine Kearse could miss Week One due to abdominal procedure

Getty Images

The Jets may not have wide receiver Jermaine Kearse when they face the Lions to open the 2018 regular season.

Kearse has been out recently with an abdominal injury and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he had a medical procedure in order to address the problem. Mehta adds that the Jets fear Kearse will miss the opener as a result of the procedure.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles didn’t give a timetable for Kearse’s recovery when he addressed it earlier this week.

If Kearse is out, the Jets will have some combination of Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor, Chad Hansen, Tre McBride, Charone Peake and Andre Roberts available. ArDarius Stewart will be suspended to start the year.