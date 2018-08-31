Report: Jets are shopping Clive Walford

AP

The Jets are shopping tight end Clive Walford, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Walford, 26, caught seven passes for 92 yards in four preseason games.

The departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins left the Jets without a proven tight end on their roster. The Jets claimed Walford off waivers from the Raiders on April 2 and drafted University of Miami tight end Chris Herndon in the fourth round.

Walford has a non-guaranteed base salary of $1.907 million salary in the final year of his deal.

In three years in Oakland, Walford made 70 catches for 769 yards and six touchdowns.