Report: Multiple teams interested in Earl Thomas but Seahawks not in a hurry

The Cowboys still need a free safety, and while they remain interested in a trade for Earl Thomas, they apparently are not alone.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that multiple teams have reached out to the Seahawks. All have found Seattle’s asking price too high thus far, but the Seahawks are not in any hurry despite the Pro Bowler’s continued absence.

The Cowboys talked to the Seahawks about Thomas in February and April, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the teams have not talked lately.

In July, Thomas posted on social media his desire for the Seahawks either to extend him or trade him.

Thomas, 29, is scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of his current contract.