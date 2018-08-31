Report: Patriots trading Jordan Richards to Falcons

Getty Images

Today’s the day for teams to see if the guys they were cutting might have value to others. It appears the Patriots have found a buyer.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are trading safety Jordan Richards to the Falcons.

The former second-round pick (of which the Patriots have made a mess of on defensive backs over the years) was buried on the depth chart, but has more of a chance to stick in Atlanta.

He might not measure up to Ras-I Dowling or Tavon Wilson on the list of underwhelming Patriots draft picks, but he also never measured up to expectations in New England.

UPDATE 11:33 a.m. ET: Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the compensation is a conditional seventh-rounder.