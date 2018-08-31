Report: Raiders’ Daryl Worley facing four-game suspension, pending appeal

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley was sentenced to two years’ probation this month, and it appears he’ll be punished by the NFL as well.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Worley is facing a four-game suspension, subject to appeal.

Worley pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, a firearms charge and resisting arrest in connection with an April incident. Worley was with the Eagles at the time and the incident took place near the Eagles’ team facility, but he was cut shortly afterward.

The 23-year-old Worley was a 2016 third-round pick of the Panthers and is a talented player, but he may be running out of chances off the field. The Raiders gave him a chance after the Eagles got rid of him, but he may have to miss four games in Oakland.