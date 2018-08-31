Report: Raiders shopping Mario Edwards

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
The Raiders are reportedly open to trading one of their defensive ends who isn’t named Khalil Mack.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are shopping for a team interested in acquiring Mario Edwards.

Edwards played into the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, which is a pretty good indication that a player is, at best, on the bubble to make the roster. Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed as much after the game.

“He’s in a competitive situation, and we’ll have to let you know in the next day or so what we’re going to do,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Edwards was a 2015 second-round pick and he made 14 starts last year. He had 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in those appearances.

8 responses to “Report: Raiders shopping Mario Edwards

  3. Ya this a good move. I dunno if theres a scheme he would benefit great in at this point. Hes not really a DT and not really athletic enough to be an elite pass rusher on the edge.

    I think the Raiders have done well getting specialist and some incredibly athletic dudes on the DL this past draft and that pretty much sealed Mario’s fate. Hopefully we can get a 5th or 6th for him.

  4. I’m not sure what comments are more ridicules the fake Raider fans or the uneducated Raider haters that always seem to post nonsense ???

    Reggie and Gruden had A+ draft 2018 our defense looks pretty stout and with Gunther coaching our D is already improved … and now lets get over the Mack drama !!!

    RAIDERS 2018
    JUST WIN NOW BABY

  5. Dumb. Mario Edwards was a good pick for the Raiders because the way Khalil Mack rushes the passer it causes the QB to step up in the pocket and when the QB steps up Mario Edwards is right there to meet him.

    Gruden doesn’t know personnel.

    Oh and I saw our former RB run all over that Raiders defense last night for Seattle…sucks to be y’all.

  6. Although they play different positions on the d-line, I definitely think that Mario Edwards is a much better player than Bruce Irvin. Edwards’ main difficulty has been with staying healthy but he’s still young and can contribute when he’s at full-speed.

  8. “Up in your biz” sez:

    ‘Someone should just float Mark Davis a loan so he can pay K-Mack’.

    Actually, someone should just float Mark Davis – period

    FIFY

