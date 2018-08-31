Report: Raiders shopping Mario Edwards

Getty Images

The Raiders are reportedly open to trading one of their defensive ends who isn’t named Khalil Mack.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are shopping for a team interested in acquiring Mario Edwards.

Edwards played into the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, which is a pretty good indication that a player is, at best, on the bubble to make the roster. Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed as much after the game.

“He’s in a competitive situation, and we’ll have to let you know in the next day or so what we’re going to do,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Edwards was a 2015 second-round pick and he made 14 starts last year. He had 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in those appearances.