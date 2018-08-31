Report: “Robust” trade market for Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Aaron Donald deal indeed seems to be pushing the Khalil Mack situation to a head. But not in the way many thought.

Many thought that Mack and the Raiders were simply waiting for Donald and the Rams to work out a new contract, with Mack and the Raiders using that deal as the template for his. However, that’s never been the case; Mack and the Raiders aren’t and haven’t been talking, in months.

Donald’s deal has had a separate impact on Mack. It’s allowed other teams to figure out what Mack would take, allowing those who are interested in paying Mack what he wants to begin figuring out what it would take to get the Raiders to trade him.

Indeed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a “robust” trade market has developed for Mack, with the chances of a trade “very real.”

Last weekend, PFT reported that four teams had serious interest in Mack, and that the Raiders hadn’t slammed the door on a deal. This weekend, that door could swing wide open, with Mack exiting Oakland for a new team.