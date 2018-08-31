Robert Griffin III “in no man’s land” heading into cuts

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III doesn’t know if the Ravens are going to keep him, or cut him, or trade him.

And that leaves him feeling adrift heading into the weekend.

The former first-rounder didn’t play in last night’s preseason finale for the Ravens, watching rookie Lamar Jackson turn in a good half of work. And he admitted that left him “in no man’s land” for the next two days.

“I put my best foot forward,” Griffin said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “You go out there and you’re effective, and that’s all you can ask for. There’s no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I’m ready to go. We’ll see what they decide [ahead of cut-down day].”

The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks in nine seasons. They’re obviously keeping Joe Flacco and Jackson, but whether they trust Jackson to be the primary backup will factor in their decision. Given the dearth of qualified quarterbacks, Griffin would seem to have trade value to others if the Ravens don’t want him.

“There’s no doubt that you want Robert Griffin on your team,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He makes our quarterback room better and stronger. He looks like a starter to me. He has been a starter. Certainly a backup in this league, without question. I mean, that’s not even close. I would like to have him on the team. We’ll just have to see how the math works.”

Griffin said he hadn’t been told anything about his future with the team, but coming back from the injuries that cut short his stint in Washington, he has gained perspective.

“If I get that call [being cut], I’m sure it will be an emotional call,” Griffin said. “But it’s because it’s been a long journey back. But I’ve enjoyed the journey, and I’ve tried to stay resilient and tough through it all.”

This weekend, that resilience may also mean a new address.