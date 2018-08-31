Ron Parker announces his release from Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons trade for safety Jordan Richards meant another safety had to go. That somebody was veteran Ron Parker.

Parker tweeted the news of his release, writing, “I would like to thank the @AtlantaFalcons for the opportunity they gave me to play for a class act organization! Back on the road again.. #notmy1strodeo”

Parker, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in the offseason after spending the past five seasons in Kansas City. He made 318 tackles, nine interceptions and seven sacks in 80 games with the Chiefs.

Parker started all 16 games in 2017, making 67 tackles and two interceptions.

Parker signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Newberry College in 2011. He also has played games for Carolina and Oakland.