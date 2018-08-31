Saints dump veteran Brandon Tate

Getty Images

Receiver Brandon Tate has eight years of NFL service. His ninth won’t be coming in New Orleans.

Tate was among the vested veterans cut by the Saints on Friday, PFT has confirmed.

Tate has played for the Patriots, Bengals, and Bills. He appeared in 16 regular-season games in five straight years in Cincinnati.

Other cuts, in addition to those mentioned here previously, include defensive back Robert Nelson, linebacker Jayrone Elliott, linebacker KeShun Freeman, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, defensive end Alex Jenkins, and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (whose contract was partially guaranteed).