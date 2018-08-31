Sean McVay admits it’s easier to pay others with Jared Goff on rookie deal

AP

The Rams have paid out a ton of money this offseason to a wide variety of players. Perhaps the most important player on the roster has gotten none of it.

None of it has gone to quarterback Jared Goff because, by rule, it can’t. Goff won’t become eligible for a new contract until the completion of his third regular season, which happens later this year. And coach Sean McVay realizes that this specific facet of the Collective Bargaining Agreement makes it easier to sign other players.

“I think it certainly does help,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “When you see the types of contracts that these really good quarterbacks are earning in this league, it does help to have a player of Jared’s caliber on his rookie deal still, but I think there still is a long-term perspective and vision that these guys have in place. Hopefully he continues to grow, which is what we fully accept from Jared and then we’ll be sitting up here having a similar press conference where he’ll be making a lot of money I would imagine.”

McVay is right. But the reality is that there will be only so many cap dollars to go around. Which means that, once Goff gets his, others may not be able to get theirs. And some who have gotten theirs may end up getting more, in a Seahawks-style purge that could send multiple high-priced but aging veterans out the door at or about the same time.

Much of that depends on when Goff gets his deal, and how much he gets. With the Rams waiting until the fifth year of Aaron Donald‘s deal to give him the payday he long ago earned, Goff may have to wait two more seasons, too.