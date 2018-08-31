Shane Vereen headed for injured reserve

AP

Running back Shane Vereen won’t be on the Saints’ 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, the veteran back will be placed on injured reserve. Vereen injured his right hand and/or fingers during Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Vereen signed with the Saints in July and saw action in all four exhibition contests. Vereen ran seven times for 22 yards and caught nine passes for 41 yards.

Vereen spent the last three years with the Giants and has seen most of his action as a receiving threat out of the backfield. If Thursday’s injury wasn’t overly serious, that ability could land him work elsewhere once he’s healthy and released with an injury settlement.

Another Saints roster move on Saturday will involve placing Mark Ingram on the suspended list. That will likely leave Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Williams and rookie Boston Scott in the backfield to open the season.