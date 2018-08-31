Teddy Bridgewater: I don’t mind waiting

Getty Images

The Saints aren’t ready to talk about what the future might hold for Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans, but the present looks just fine to the quarterback.

Bridgewater was traded to the Saints on Wednesday and watched his new team close out the preseason on Thursday night. After the game, Bridgewater said he was happy to get a chance to learn about an offense he’s watched for years directly from Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton.

“I definitely do not mind waiting,” Bridgewater said, via the team. “For me, I get to take advantage of this opportunity. Like I said, I get to grow as a man and as a football player. I have been following this offense since I was in college and to be a part of it now is a great feeling. You watch the tape and look at the numbers and things like that and you say ‘wow’, it is a unique opportunity to be a part of something like that. For me, I do not mind waiting; I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game and get to be in the room with a great group of guys; I get to learn from coach Payton also, so I look forward to that.”

There are decisions to make for both the Saints and Bridgewater at some point in the future. For now, though, they’ll learn about each other while making sure that Bridgewater is ready to go should the need arise.