Texans cut David Quessenberry

Getty Images

One of the nicer stories of the 2017 NFL season was the one that saw Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry make his NFL debut after missing several seasons due to a battle against lymphoma.

Quessenberry played in two games, but his effort to add to that total this season didn’t pan out. According to multiple reports, Quessenberry has been cut as the Texans make their way to 53 players before Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Quessenberry was drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 draft and missed his rookie year with a foot injury. He was diagnosed with lymphoma before the 2014 season and returned to practice with the team in May 2017.

Punter Shane Lechler and wide receiver Braxton Miller are other notable Texans who have been dropped from the roster on Friday.