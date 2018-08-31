Texans cut Josh Keyes

AP

The Texans have cut linebacker Josh Keyes, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Keyes played the most snaps of any of the team’s defensive players, getting 190 in four preseason games. He made 23 tackles.

He likely catches on elsewhere, with three years of experience.

Keyes, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2015. He was on the practice squads of the Bucs and Chiefs that season but also played seven games for Tampa Bay.

He also has played games for the Falcons, Browns and Chargers.

Keyes has played 22 games in three seasons.