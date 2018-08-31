Texans cut Shane Lechler

Getty Images

If Shane Lechler is going to play a 19th NFL season, it won’t be in Houston.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have released Lechler. Undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel claims the job after what Lechler called the toughest competition of his career.

The move saves the Texans $1.4 million under the salary cap.

Daniel punted 10 times for 431 net yards during the preseason. Lechler punted 11 times for 423 net yards and the two players split the workload in each of the team’s four games.

Lechler is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards per punt and is second all-time in both total punts and total punting yards. We’ll see if he adds to those totals with another team once he officially hits the open market this weekend.