Texans waive Braxton Miller

Getty Images

Wide receiver Braxton Miller will be among the players let go by the Texans as they drop to 53 players.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will place Miller on waivers. Miller was a third-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Miller was a three-year starter at quarterback at Ohio State, but moved to wide receiver after a shoulder injury caused him to miss the entire 2014 season. He caught 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons.

While the rest of the cuts in Houston aren’t known, we do know DeAndre Hopkins will be fronting the receiver group. Will Fuller, Bruce Ellington and fourth-round pick Keke Coutee seem likely to join him.