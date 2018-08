Getty Images

The Texans are cutting offensive tackle Roderick Johnson. They claimed him off waivers from the Browns on June 20.

Cleveland waived Johnson after signing veteran Greg Robinson.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2017 and he made a couple of preseason starts before missing the regular season while on injured reserve with a knee injury.

He was named the top offensive lineman in the ACC twice during his time at Florida State.