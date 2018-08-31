Tom Brady: It’s motivating to me to finish the right way

Getty Images

Tom Brady turned 41 earlier this month. He has said he wants to play until he’s 45.

In an interview with his TB12 website, the Patriots quarterback said he can see the end but still has “a lot left to do in my career.”

“The reality is, no matter how much you prepare, it can end at any moment with the wrong kind of hit,” Brady said. “I guess it’s an interesting position to be in because I can see the end line now, but I still feel like I have a lot to play for, a lot left to do in my career, and a lot left in the tank. It’s motivating to me to finish the right way — by being healthy and playing at a championship level.”

Brady has five Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards. So what’s left?

“We’ve come a long way to get to this point, and doing everything I can to keep that going and continuing to forge into uncharted territory for as long as we can is a big motivator for me,” Brady said. “I want to help our team build on the standard we have set over many years. I love this game, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to go out and play every day at my age, and I want forge a path for others to do the same — if that’s what they want!”

Brady, who is entering his 19th season, has two years remaining on his contract.