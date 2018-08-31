What does Aaron Donald’s deal mean for Khalil Mack?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
The last two defensive players of the year, both a year away from the expiration of their rookie deals, held out. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has gotten paid, a lot. Raiders defensive tackle Khalil Mack hasn’t, yet.

Eventually, he will. With the “how much” issue now set by Donald, the only remaining question is, “By whom?”

Some continue to believe that Mack and the Raiders were waiting for Donald to get a deal done before finishing their own contract. Perhaps the more accurate reality is that the four teams that are seriously exploring a trade for Mack now know what it will take to get Mack, setting the stage for a deal to be done as soon as this weekend.

This isn’t a report or a prediction that a trade is coming. It’s simply an analysis of the circumstances. The Donald deal gives the Raiders clarity regarding what it will take to sign Mack, perhaps allowing them to realize that they just need to move on, especially since Mack’s resolve will now be strengthened by the knowledge of what his ultimate financial reward will be. The Donald deal also gives a potential suitors the information necessary to know what it takes to sign Mack, if an agreement can be reached with the Raiders for compensation.

So keep your eyes open this weekend for potential news that someone has struck a deal with the Raiders for Mack, and in return has struck a deal with Mack for a contract very similar to Donald.

14 responses to “What does Aaron Donald’s deal mean for Khalil Mack?

  4. Come back to Buffalo Khalil….Pegula has the money to pay you…..Al’s kid with the 3 dollar haircut has no money……He gave it all to Chucky…..

  7. Based upon merit, Khalil Mack is fully deserving of a contract tied to the market for the best defensive players in their prime. On the other hand, Gruden was in no way near deserving of 100 mil. guaranteed based upon his previous track record of mediocrity.

  8. I think Donald was over paid.
    If I were the Raiders I’d offer something closer to 18-20MM.

    Donald can sit out and miss out on 14MM. He’ll never be able to earn that back.

    A deal has to make sense for both sides.

  9. Sure we can watch for a purely non factual story built on speculation to arise or we can accept the reports of the Raiders not being interested in a trade and watch for the status quo to continue with Mack holding out and missing game checks until he doesn’t. The story I’d be watching for is Mack showing up and playing for the Raiders in the next couple of weeks.

  11. Welcome to the Hardland, Khalil.

    Myles & company are taking this ship from worst to first. Come join the fun.

  12. We don’t always know how good players are going to turn out to be after they’re drafted. I mean, how many Patriots’ fans were going crazy the day they drafted Tom Brady? The Raiders drafted 3 defensive linemen this year, and they all look like they could turn out to be very good. We might look back in a few years and understand why the Raiders don’t feel the need to break the bank for a D-Linemen. Some day we might even admit that Gruden might know a little bit more about football than we do.

  14. The Raiders are asking for quite a bit with zero leverage to trade him. He’s not on the practice field and he wants a huge contract to step on the field. So you are asking for two of a teams highest non player assets (1st round picks) and likely making him instantly the highest paid defensive (and maybe highest paid period) player on their team.
    I doubt if a trade happens, they get more than one first round pick for him, maybe throw in another mid to late rounder.

