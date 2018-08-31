What does Aaron Donald’s deal mean for Khalil Mack?

Getty Images

The last two defensive players of the year, both a year away from the expiration of their rookie deals, held out. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has gotten paid, a lot. Raiders defensive tackle Khalil Mack hasn’t, yet.

Eventually, he will. With the “how much” issue now set by Donald, the only remaining question is, “By whom?”

Some continue to believe that Mack and the Raiders were waiting for Donald to get a deal done before finishing their own contract. Perhaps the more accurate reality is that the four teams that are seriously exploring a trade for Mack now know what it will take to get Mack, setting the stage for a deal to be done as soon as this weekend.

This isn’t a report or a prediction that a trade is coming. It’s simply an analysis of the circumstances. The Donald deal gives the Raiders clarity regarding what it will take to sign Mack, perhaps allowing them to realize that they just need to move on, especially since Mack’s resolve will now be strengthened by the knowledge of what his ultimate financial reward will be. The Donald deal also gives a potential suitors the information necessary to know what it takes to sign Mack, if an agreement can be reached with the Raiders for compensation.

So keep your eyes open this weekend for potential news that someone has struck a deal with the Raiders for Mack, and in return has struck a deal with Mack for a contract very similar to Donald.