Who else was pursuing Teddy Bridgewater?

With the Saints giving up a third-round pick for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (and a sixth-rounder), it’s fair to wonder whether other teams were pursuing the former Vikings starter.

It’s still not clear whether that was the case. Multiple sources have suggested the Dolphins pursued Bridgewater. Others insist the Dolphins didn’t.

The Jaguars, per one source, also were involved to some degree. The specific extent isn’t known.

Regardless, no one was planning to make Bridgewater a starter. And, in theory, he could still be traded by the Saints to another team, if that team’s starting quarterback suffers a serious injury.

Otherwise, the Saints have a chance to fully and completely assess Bridgewater as a future starter. Given how hard it is to find a true franchise quarterback, the Saints are basically rolling the dice in the hopes of finding a guy who could take over for Drew Brees if need be, and man the position for a decade or longer.