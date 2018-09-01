49ers fear Jerick McKinnon suffered season-ending injury

AP

The 49ers announced roster moves to get to 53 players on Saturday, but it appears they’ll need to make another one pretty soon.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was injured during a Saturday workout and head coach Kyle Shanahan said a short time later that McKinnon hurt his knee. Shanahan also said that the team fears it is a season-ending ACL injury.

“We hope that we’re wrong,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area. “He just made a cut on air and no one was around him and just went down. It looked awkward. We’re concerned about it, but we don’t have an MRI done, so we don’t know for sure.”

Alfred Morris, Matt Brieda and Raheem Mostert joined McKinnon at running back on the initial 53-man roster.