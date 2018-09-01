49ers release guard Jonathan Cooper

Getty Images

The 49ers have released a former top-10 pick, who they gave actual money to this spring.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are releasing guard Jonathan Cooper.

Cooper was signed to a one-year deal in March, and the 49ers gave him a $2 million signing bonus.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, Cooper spent the last two years with the Cowboys. He started 13 games last year, but suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale which required surgery to repair.