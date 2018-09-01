Aaron Donald tried to get protection against being leapfrogged

The NFL continues to not be ready to think outside the box when it comes to player contracts.

Per a league source, defensive tackle Aaron Donald tried to get a term in his new contract that would have protected him against being leapfrogged as the highest-paid defensive player in football. The Rams, however, refused to do it.

Donald was nevertheless compensated extremely well, and his agents presumably used the surrender of that potential term as a way to get more money from the Rams. But it becomes the latest example of the league holding firm when it comes to not getting creative when it comes to negotiating contracts.

That’s the point Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently made regarding his own deal. And the persistent refusal of teams to go beyond the normal boundaries of traditional contractual structure speaks to a dynamic that has been mentioned all too often lately: Collusion.

Yes, collusion. Hiding in plain sight. The product of 32 distinct businesses that allow themselves to be bound together by Big Shield, with the league office (more specifically, the Management Council) telling teams what they can and can’t do.

All too often (and once is too often), the Management Council goes beyond helping teams negotiate contracts that comply with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and instead ensures that teams exercise their freedom to negotiate contracts in a way that the league wants them to do it, creating extra rules and restrictions not currently contained in the CBA.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Mark Leibovich, author of Big Game, that Jones would pay $250 million if he knew it would win him another Super Bowl. As long as that money doesn’t go to players, of course. Jones learned the hard way in 2012 what happens when he dared to treat the uncapped year of 2010 as uncapped. The league took cap space away from him, and the league will find other ways to act against any team that tries to get too cute when it comes to gaining an edge in the chase for players.

If one team does something new and revolutionary (like tying compensation to a percentage of the salary cap), other teams will do it. And all teams eventually will be worse off for it. That’s ultimately why no one will get creative about player contracts — and it’s also why the union may want to consider what other collusion grievances can be filed on the heels of a Colin Kaepernick collusion claim that’s on a collision course with a full-blown hearing.

11 responses to “Aaron Donald tried to get protection against being leapfrogged

  1. Eventually these prices have to come down or you will be playin like the nba with two stars and all fringe players on the roster the cap is not going up to match these outrageous contracts

  3. I’m normally aligned with you in these issues MF but the simple solution is for players to start holding out. Donald doesn’t have the leverage but AR does. That team goes from a12 win team with him to a 1 win team. None of them have the courage to do it. He could have done it, odell (win now team that’s doa without him) etc. they need to establish the precedent.

  4. No “fans” really care about how much these guys make. All of them make way too much money, and seem like spoiled cry babies when 30 mil a season isnt enough. Just start the games already.

  5. Would you sign a fixed mortgage for $100,000 on a house today, and in 5 years if the houses around you had gone up 25% in value, be OK with your bank telling you that your mortgage was now for $125,000?

  7. Its really not 32 distinct businesses. Its one business ,the NFL, comprised of 32 teams. If the teams were distinct businesses their goal would be to put each out of business and dominate market share. Not the case here, the teams cannot function without each other. Collusion generally involves rivals who would normally compete against each other to put each other out of business. Thats not the case of NFL Teams, who need each others business.

  8. Didn’t Aaron Donald say yesterday that it was never his intent to become the highest paid defensive player?? Look, I’ve got no issue if he wanted that. But don’t try to make yourself sound like you didn’t want it, then have it come out that you were trying to put in guarantees to become, and remain, the highest paid defensive player.

  9. So he wanted a clause in his contract guaranteeing that he’ll remain the highest paid defensive player, even though next year someone better may come along?

    What a humble, modest guy. Good on the Rams for refusing to do it.

  10. This is when I take issue with the players. The owners make money hand over fist and most of the players are grossly underpaid relative to the physical toll taken on their bodies in the short and long term. I’m all about labor over management —and I’m management, in my professional life, which is something I wrestle with morally and ethically on a daily basis— nothing happens without labor, that makes everything go in general, and in the case of pro sports, the labor is more aptly described as “talent.” Robert Kraft has all the money in the world, but none of the success happens without Tom Brady. So I’m all about everyone getting paid fairly, relative to the business’ net earnings, from the 1st to the 53rd guy on the roster.

    That said, when you’re paid that well…nothing bothers me more than rich people acting like they need more money. I felt all warm and fuzzy when Donald said his parents could retire, that’s what it’s all about, taking care of you and yours. I wish the last guy on the roster made more than $300K and his parents could retire too, instead of the billionaire owner just padding his own numbers. Like there’s a point where we should say enough is enough in terms of your bank account. If $135M is the going rate for a 99 in Madden, so be it. But you’re set for life, bud. So are your parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, kids, grandkids, great grandkids, all the homies, and your lady. You GOOD, bruh. You could live 500 years and not spend all that money, plus the money it generates. I’m just a firm believer in playing out your contract. You obviously bring a unique skill, some wealthy dude is going to set you up for life for it, that should be enough, at least for the duration of that agreement. Two men looked each other in the eye and shook hands to agree that one would retain the other’s services for an agreed upon price for an agreed upon duration of time. Period, stop, end of story. That man owns your services until the contract is up. I guess in cases of extreme underpayment where a guy greatly supersedes expectations on a low-money deal, renegotiation is cool. But to ask to be escalated every time someone else gets paid, when we know that will happen in two years MAX….that’s overboard and ego-driven. You signed a deal for long years….that’s called “security.” The trade-off for that security and not having to sing for your supper year in and year out in a violent game where your career can end or be hampered by injury on any given play, or even just in practice or training, is that you have to be paid like whatever your value was in a given year. You absolutely have the option to sign one year deals at the max rate and be the highest paid guy at your position every year, but you have to then prove it every year and run the very real risk of injury. That’s the deal, bro. Not sure why that’s so hard for some to understand.

  11. source7769 says: “Eventually these prices have to come down or you will be playin like the nba with two stars and all fringe players on the roster the cap is not going up to match these outrageous contracts”
    ================================

    1993 Reggie White GB contract $17m/4yrs with $34m salary cap = 12.5%
    2018 Aaron Donald $135m/6yrs with $178m salary cap = 12.6%

    Top defensive player making 12.5% of cap doesn’t seem outrageous. Helped GB win the SB. Stop looking at the dollar amount.

