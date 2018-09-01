Alfred Morris expected to start if Jerick McKinnon is out

Getty Images

The 49ers have not have much luck with injuries at running back. That’s what got Alfred Morris onto their roster on Aug. 13 and what could have him lining up in the backfield with Jimmy Garoppolo in the season opener.

The 49ers fear running back Jerick McKinnon, who had a calf strain in training camp, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s practice.

San Francisco has McKinnon, Morris, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert at running back on the initial 53-player roster. Breida separated a shoulder during trainingi camp, which played a part in the 49ers signing Morris.

If McKinnon is out, Morris is the likely starter, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Morris, 29, has plenty of starting experience. He started 64 games in Washington, with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and a 751-yard season, and five games in Dallas during Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension last season.

He had 89 yards on 19 carries in the preseason for the 49ers.