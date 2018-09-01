Bears’ deal for Khalil Mack improves their Super Bowl odds to 40-1

Getty Images

The Bears made the biggest news Saturday by acquiring All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Raiders.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach called Bears coach Matt Nagy, a former Kansas City assistant, after the trade was consummated.

“The Bears and Chiefs just got better today,” Veach said he told Nagy, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Las Vegas also strongly believes Mack improves the Bears.

Westgate Las Vegas’ Jeff Sherman changed the Bears’ Super Bowl odds from 100-1 to 40-1 after the trade, according to Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated. The Bears’ over/under win total went from 6.5 to 7.5 wins.