Bears give up two first-rounders for Khalil Mack, get a second back

The Bears’ trade for Khalil Mack has been the biggest of the day so far, and it is big in terms of volume as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders received first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, plus a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder from the Bears.

The Raiders are sending their own 2020 second-rounder and a conditional 2020 fifth-rounder to Chicago along with the star pass-rusher.

That’s a haul for the Raiders, assuming General Manager Reggie McKenzie — oh who are we kidding coach Jon Gruden — hits on those picks. But sending the second-rounder back to Chicago makes it less egregious than initial reports suggested.

That will ultimately determine the success of the deal, which has many Raiders players wondering what hit them this morning (some cleaner than others).

55 responses to “Bears give up two first-rounders for Khalil Mack, get a second back

  8. Chances of an unknown future pick being productive… 50/50…. Chances of Mack being productive… 95/5… I’ll take Mack every day of the week

  9. italianhood says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:39 pm
    Good riddance, players are loyal to money, what a shock

    ______

    Yet they put their bodies and future lives on the line every time they step on the field. They deserve every penny

  11. Bears got fleeced … big time … Mack has a lot of tread wear on them tires … At the end of it all , Raiders will get the better end of it. Bears are a desperate team as they are the bottom feeders at this point in the NFC North.

  12. When Ditka sold the farm for Ricky Williams, is the only thing that comes to mind, except this trade will set Chicago back at least five years.

    They still have to use all of there cap space to sign him to a long term deal.

    The G.M. in Chicago is out of a job after this season.

  14. Terrible move of the bears. They are not that close to contend. They Still need a good draft or two, and now that is harder thanks to the trade.

    Mack os the best passar rusher in the league, And the bears defense should be good, but the ofense os Still pedestrian.

  15. Hahaha..Oh Chicago… prediction time……
    Mack comes down with Albert Haynesworth disease. Who wants to play when you just won the Lottery and take the cash annuity..

  18. Raiders finally have a stud defender and they let him walk. Why do they want 1st rounders? If they become too good they’ll just let them go. Pathetic.

  19. In the past there have been teams that have cashed in big on trading a franchise-level player for multiple draft picks, so I could be happy with this trade IF the Raiders had someone good in charge of the draft.

    But Gruden is the one in charge of the draft and the FACT is that Gruden has a less-than-average draft record so it’s very iffy as to whether the draft picks acquired from the Bears will even pan out (let alone collectively equate to Mack’s value).

  20. GenXJay says:

    September 1, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Good gracious. They sold the farm.

    _________________

    How did the Bears sold the farm? Really in the grand scheme of things, the Bears got Khalil Mack for 2 1st round picks and a 6th round pick. The 2020 3rd round pick can really be looked at as a swap for a higher pick, seeing that they got a 2020 2nd round pick in return. If anything this a great trade for the Bears.

  21. Too bad the Bears could not have sent Kevin White instead of the third round pick. Oh ya, Kevin White is only worth a bag of game worn Jock straps and socks.

  23. Wow, bold move by the Bears. If they don’t make a big leap and get into the payoffs the next two years they will have given up some high 1st round picks. Withojt proving anything on the field yet, and both Green Bay and Minnesota in their division I don’t know if I would be so confident.

  26. People are not factoring in that Mack will want Donald money which most clubs can’t afford on the defensive side of the ball.

  27. Besides, those will be very high picks.

    (Unless Trubinsky somehow turns into more than an overhyped backup qb.)

    NFC North OCs will have a simple game plan. Run where Mack isn’t. Throw where Mack isn’t.

  30. Good trade for the Bears. If they are good, and the Raiders are bad, that swap of a 1 for a 2 could only be a few spots. also, elite pass rushers tend to have long careers, so Mack should be good for many years to come.

  31. Assuming you want to pay the money, great deal for Bears. Bears don’t have their own 2nd next year, so getting back a 2nd makes price cheaper than expected.

  33. I doubt any of the picks the Bears gave up will ever be as good as Mack, and getting that 2nd. rounder was a great move by Pace.

  34. xargscutgrep says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:46 pm
    We got a second! YIPPPEEEE!!!
    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
    that was robbery,
    a second this year = 1st next year

    Bears 2020 1st = Raiders 2019 2nd

    you basically got Mack+ 5th 2019 (conditional) for 1st (2019) + 2019 (4th ) + 2019 (6th)

  36. hakunamangata says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    Khalil Mack is Khalil Mack, but a first round pick could be anything! It could even be a Khalil Mack!
    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————–
    unless its a to 10 or better yet a to 5 pick
    my money says it will be another DJ Hayden, Karl Joseph,

  37. The Saints essentially gave up two first round picks and a fifth for…Marcus Davenport. Granted, he’ll be relatively cheap for a few years, but he’s raw and unproven. Mack is as close to a sure thing as you can hope for.

    Was the Saints’ deal better or worse than the Bears’ deal?

  38. I think the Raiders got the better end of this deal. Mack could have one bad injury and be done. This way the Raiders save a ton of money, can sign other guys, and no one injury will devastate them.

    This is a good long-term move for silver and black

  39. So in the 2020 draft it’s quite possible the Raiders 2nd round pick they included in this trade might not be many picks after the Bears first round pick. Yes, that depends on the Bears being very good. But the upgrade in talent they’ve added this year plus what appears to a top flight coach and staff, it’s more possible than most realize.

  40. nflcombineresults says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Wow, bold move by the Bears. If they don’t make a big leap and get into the payoffs the next two years they will have given up some high 1st round picks. Withojt proving anything on the field yet, and both Green Bay and Minnesota in their division I don’t know if I would be so confident.

    *************************************
    True. And as Gruden pointed out – the Raiders defense was lousy WITH Mack last year. So, why does anyone think this catapults the Bears to being playoff contenders “within a year or two?”

    Only wishful thinking fans have such fanciful ideas.

  43. I like the deal. Usually trades like this take place before the draft, so you lose a pick immediately. It’s nice that the Bears don’t actually give anything up until next April

  44. I think the Bears gave up a lot for a very good player. We will see what players the Raiders get with all those picks. We won’t truly know who got the better of this trade for about 3 or 4 years.

    I know I have said it a lot, but really looking forward to Sept. 9th at Lambeau. Hopefully the Bears get Mack into town soon and can feed him some of the defense so he can get out there at Lambeau week 1.

    Let’s do this!

    #100Seasons

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!

  45. For teams who’s draft choices were not as high as the Bears to satisfy Raiders, the 2019 draft is supposed to be loaded with pass rushers.

  47. I thought the fade would be terrible this year, but this really confirms it. As a Chiefs fan, I love Gruden! Idiot.

  48. It’s not Herschel Walker or Ricky Williams 2.0, but in the 20 years since Ricky, it’s the single biggest trade haul for any non-QB (or any player, depending on how you value Kyle Orton vs a 3rd rd pick).

    At least for 2019, that figures to be a high pick. Even with Mack, the Bears are no better than 3rd in the division. I’m not even convinced they are better than the Lions. That might be a top-10 pick.

    For a team than had the 29th ranked defense even with Mack, starting their first 2 years in Vegas with 4 first round picks and clearing a ton of cap room is a huge win, even if you lose a star player in his prime.

  49. Argh!Matey! says:
    September 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Chances of an unknown future pick being productive… 50/50…. Chances of Mack being productive… 95/5… I’ll take Mack every day of the week
    —————————————————————————————
    Chance of having two first round picks and $20 million more to spend on the defense…100%

  50. It’s basically two firsts with some stuff jiggered around to sound more appealing.

    They give up Mack.

    Raiders get
    Two firsts (possibly very high firsts)
    Get a 3rd (possibly very high 3rd)
    Get a 6th

    Other impacts
    Bunch of cap space freed up
    Poorer defense now that teams won’t have to double or triple team Mack.
    Negative impact might be a bit less overall since Ken Norton Jr isn’t the DC anymore.
    If those pass rushers they are high on pan out, in the long run it might not matter too much.

    Bears get
    Mack
    A 2nd (possibly mid to low 2nd) in 2020
    Maybe a 5th rounder in 2020 based on conditions (is it a 5th or nothing? Or would it drop to a 6th or 7th if conditions aren’t met?)

    Other impacts
    Bears defense will be better and it’ll free up other defenders to shine
    Eats up their cap space
    Loss of prime picks to build or maintain a teams level of play

    If the Raiders turn bad and the Bears get good, the Bears lose less. Raiders still get 1st round picks and clears up cap space.

    If the Raiders build something and the Bears fall apart, the Raiders might have prime near top of the draft 1st round picks to add to a team.

    The Bears are risking a ton. They better pray Mack doesn’t get injured or metaphorically fat from getting paid.

  53. Damn, that wouldnt be bad… if he wasnt looking to be the highest paid Defensive player in the league. What were the Rams doing!

  54. denverdave3 says:
    September 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm
    I think the Raiders got the better end of this deal. Mack could have one bad injury and be done. This way the Raiders save a ton of money, can sign other guys, and no one injury will devastate them.

    This is a good long-term move for silver and black

    ——————

    Would you trade Von Miller? Yeah, I didn’t think so.

