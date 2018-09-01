Bears give up two first-rounders for Khalil Mack, get a second back

AP

The Bears’ trade for Khalil Mack has been the biggest of the day so far, and it is big in terms of volume as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders received first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, plus a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder from the Bears.

The Raiders are sending their own 2020 second-rounder and a conditional 2020 fifth-rounder to Chicago along with the star pass-rusher.

That’s a haul for the Raiders, assuming General Manager Reggie McKenzie — oh who are we kidding coach Jon Gruden — hits on those picks. But sending the second-rounder back to Chicago makes it less egregious than initial reports suggested.

That will ultimately determine the success of the deal, which has many Raiders players wondering what hit them this morning (some cleaner than others).