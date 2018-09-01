Bengals quarterback Matt Barkley suffered sprained MCL

AP

When the Bengals make their moves today, one of them could be a formality, clearing up their quarterback competition in the process.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Matt Barkley suffered a grade three MCL sprain in Thursday’s preseason finale, which makes him a likely candidate for injured reserve.

He could potentially return, if they want him to, but that would require keeping him on the 53 through today’s moves.

He was competing with Jeff Driskel for the backup job behind Andy Dalton, but that’s a moot point now.