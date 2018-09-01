Bills cut defensive end Ryan Russell

Getty Images

Ryan Russell‘s NFL career will be continuing somewhere other than Buffalo. If it continues at all.

Per a league source, the Bills have released the 2015 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, who also has played for the Buccaneers.

Russell joined the Bills in late July after becoming a free agent in March. He didn’t do enough during camp or the preseason to secure a roster spot.

He appeared in 14 games last season, with seven starts. Because he has fewer than four years of service, Russell will be required to pass through waivers.