Bills reportedly keeping AJ McCarron

AP

When the Bills signed AJ McCarron in March, he got his first chance to compete for a starting job. McCarron, though, was on the roster bubble after falling behind Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen.

The Bills are expected to keep McCarron on their roster, deciding to go with three quarterbacks, John Wawrow of the Associated Press reports.

McCarron, who backed up Andy Dalton for four years in Cincinnati, bruised his right throwing shoulder in an exhibition game. He went only 40 of 66 for 440 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in four games, although he led the Bills to a late comeback victory Thursday night.

McCarron, 27, has made three career starts and has thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.