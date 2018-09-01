Bills release wide receiver Corey Coleman

AP

The Bills took a chance on a former first-round pick, but quickly decided it wasn’t worth it.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bills have released wide receiver Corey Coleman.

The Browns gave up on Coleman during camp (and upon replacing him in the starting lineup with rookie Antonio Callaway), shipping him to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-rounder.

If Coleman goes unclaimed on waivers, the Bills will be on the hook for the remainder of his contract, the cost of doing business in the scratch-and-dent market.

The Bills receivers room wasn’t exactly deep to begin with, which speaks to the impact Coleman made in his short time there.