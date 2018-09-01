Bills send A.J. McCarron to Oakland

AP

The Bills are keeping A.J. McCarron. Unless they aren’t.

McCarron has been traded to the Raiders, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The move means, obviously, that McCarron wasn’t going to be the Week One starter for the Bills. It also suggests that the Bills are seriously considering going with rookie Josh Allen. The only other option is Nathan Peterman, who threw five interceptions in a disastrous half of football last year after the Bills benched Tyzrod Taylor.

McCarron signed an odd-man-out deal with the Bills in free agency, one that tied several million in potential compensation to playing time. Barring an injury to Derek Carr, that won’t be happening for him in Oakland.