Broncos bounce Carlos Henderson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson failed to report to the start of Broncos training camp and the Broncos have told him he need not bother reporting for the start of the regular season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports Henderson is among the team’s cuts as they make their way to the 53-player limit by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Henderson later told the Broncos he wanted to return to the team after dealing with a personal matter, but the missed work and a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy were two reasons for the Broncos to move on from the 2017 third-round pick.

Henderson missed his entire rookie year with a finger injury suffered in the preseason, so he hasn’t put much on tape for other teams to evaluate since leaving Louisiana Tech.