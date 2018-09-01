Broncos cut 2017 draft picks Brendan Langley, De’Angelo Henderson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson isn’t the only member of the Broncos’ 2017 draft class hitting the waiver wire on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the team is also parting ways with third-round cornerback Brendan Langley and sixth-round running back De'Angelo Henderson.

Langley had three tackles in 11 games last season. The recent move to sign Adam Jones was a pretty good indication that Denver wasn’t happy with the cornerbacks on hand, so Langley’s departure isn’t a tremendous surprise.

Henderson ran seven times for 13 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. The Broncos drafted two running backs and undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay drew good reviews throughout the preseason.

Tackle Garrett Bolles, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tight end Jake Butt, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and quarterback Chad Kelly were the other Broncos picks last year.