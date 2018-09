Broncos get to 53

Getty Images

The Broncos have made their moves to 53. Here are the now-former Broncos.

Waived are linebacker Zaire Anderson, receiver Bryce Bobo, receiver Mark Chapman, receiver River Cracraft, receiver John Diarse, guard J.J. Dielman, tackle Austin Fleer, receiver Carlos Henderson, running back De'Angelo Henderson, linebacker Jeff Holland, defensive back Michael Hunter, tackle Leon Johnson, tackle Andreas Knappe, defensive back Branden Langley, receiver Jordan Leslie, defensive tackle Cashaud Lyons, defensive back Trey Marshall, receiver Isaiah McKenzie, defensive back Jordan Moore, defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne, tight end Brian Parker, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, tackle Jeremiah Poutasi, linebacker Marcus Rush, guard Austin Schlottmann, defensive end Antonio Simmons, defensive back C.J. Smith, tight end Austin Traylor, receiver DeAndrew White, running back David Williams, and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.

Vested veterans who were cut are tackle Cyrus Kouandjo, defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, and defensive back Shamarko Thomas.