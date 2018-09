Browns reduce roster to 53

Getty Images

The Browns did part of the work yesterday, but took 19 more names off the roster Saturday to get to the limit.

They waived 18, including linebacker B.J. Bello, defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, tight end Devon Cajuste, running back Matthew Dayes, offensive lineman Christian DiLauro, offensive lineman Spencer Drango, defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson, running back Dontrell Hilliard, wide receiver Blake Jackson, defensive back Mike Jordan, defensive back Montrel Meander, defensive lineman Nate Orchard, defensive back Tigie Sankoh, wide receiver Da'Mari Scott, linebacker Brady Sheldon, defensive back Simeon Thomas, and Justin Vogel.

They also waived-injured fullback Danny Vitale.

Dayes and Brantley were 2017 draft picks, as they remake the roster under first-year General Manager John Dorsey.