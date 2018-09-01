Buccaneers keep their entire draft class on the 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers chose to keep safety Isiah Johnson over Keith Tandy, with Tandy (pictured) among the team’s cuts Saturday.

Tampa Bay also released safety Josh Robinson, receiver Bobo Wilson, receiver Bernard Reedy, cornerback Javien Elliott, defensive end DaVonte Lambert, offensive tackle Brad Seaton, offensive tackle Cole Boozer, offensive guard Cole Gardner, offensive tackle Jerry Ugokwe, receiver Donteea Dye, receiver Ervin Phillips, running back Devine Redding, defensive tackle Adam Reth, cornerback Marko Meyers, running back Dare Ogunbowale, defensive end Patrick O’Conner, safety Godwin Igwebuike, tight end Matt Weiser, safety Josh Liddell, linebacker Nigel Harris, tight end Tanner Hudson, offensive guard Ruben Holcomb, offensive tackle Jerron Jones, defensive end Evan Perrizo, offensive guard Givens Price, defensive lineman Nathan Bazata and defensive end Demone Harris. Cornerback Amari Coleman was waived/injured.

The Bucs also placed linebacker Kendell Beckwith on the non football injury list. He will miss at least the first six weeks.

The Bucs kept their entire 2018 draft class on the 53-player roster.

Quarterback Jameis Winston moved to the suspended list. He is eligible to return Sept. 25.

Tampa Bay placed linebacker Riley Bullough and lienbacker Devante Bond on injured reserve.