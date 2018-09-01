Cardinals cut wide receivers Greg Little, Brice Butler in cuts to 53

Getty Images

The longshot dream of wide receiver Greg Little ended Saturday, as the Cardinals released the wide receiver who was trying to come back after three years out of the league.

The 29-year-old wideout earned an invitation after trying out in rookie minicamp, despite having not played in the NFL since 2014.

The former Browns second-rounder had stints with the Raiders, Bills, and Bengals, and his story was one of the best of the preseason.

They also released wide receiver Brice Butler and tackle Vinston Painter, and put linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve.

The Cardinals waived the following players: Wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, guard Josh Allen, defensive end Peli Anau, running back Sherman Badie, tight end Alec Bloom, defensive back Chris Campbell, defensive end Nordly Capi, defensive back Travell Dixon, wide receiver C.J. Duncan, guard Will House, defensive end Alec James, quarterback Chad Kanoff, kicker Matthew McCrane, defensive back Harlan Miller (injury settlement), linebacker Airius Moore, defensive back Jonathan Moxey, defensive tackle Owen Obasuyi, linebacker Matthew Oplinger, running back Elijhaa Penny, guard Greg Pyke, linebacker Edmond Robinson, defensive back Tim Scott, defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini, defensive back Tavierre Thomas, wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, nose tackle Taniela Tupou, running back Darius Victor, tight end Andrew Vollert, tackle Brant Weiss, tight end Bryce Williams, defensive tackle Nigel Williams, wide receiver Corey Willis, linebacker Scooby Wright.