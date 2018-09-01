Chargers get down to 53 players

Getty Images

The Chargers said farewell to one of their 2018 draft picks while making their way to 53 players on Saturday.

Wide receiver Dylan Cantrell was a sixth-round pick in April, but he couldn’t find a way to stick on the roster. If he clears waivers, he could return to one of the 10 spots on the practice squad.

In addition to the previously reported cut of kicker Roberto Aguayo, the Chargers also waived defensive lineman Patrick Afriyie, tight end Braedon Bowman, cornerback Tony Brown, cornerback B.J. Clay, linebacker Kyle Coleman, offensive lineman Chris Durant, cornerback Marcus Edmond, offensive lineman Zach Golditch, tight end Je'Ron Hamm, safety Micah Hannemann, defensive lineman Marcus Hardison, safety A.J. Hendy, linebacker D'Juan Hines, defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson, tight end Ben Johnson, wide receiver Justice Liggins, fullback Anthony Manzo-Lewis, wide receiver Andre Patton, offensive lineman Spencer Pulley, cornerback Jeff Richards, defensive lineman Steve Richardson, defensive lineman Whitney Richardson, offensive lineman Trent Scott, quarterback Nic Shimonek, wide receiver Nelson Spruce, cornerback Channing Stribling, punter Shane Tripucka, running back Terrell Watson, and offensive lineman Erick Wren.

Tight end Hunter Henry was placed on the regular season PUP list, which leaves open the option of a return after six weeks. Henry tore his ACL in the spring, however, and will almost certainly miss the whole season.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott was placed on injured reserve and offensive lineman Brett Boyko, running back Russell Hansbrough and tight end Cole Hunt were waived/injured to round out the moves by the Chargers.