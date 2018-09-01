Chargers settle kicking competition, cut Roberto Aguayo

Getty Images

No team in the NFL struggled in the kicking game more than the Chargers last year, and they’ve settled their competition.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chargers have released Roberto Aguayo , leaving the job to veteran Caleb Sturgis.

Strugis began last season as the Eagles’ kicker, but a hip injury in the opener landed him on injured reserve. He began his career with the Dolphins as a fifth-rounder.

Agauyo, of course, was drafted even higher, taken in the second round by the Buccaneers. He’s bounced through a number of workouts and auditions, as he tries to reclaim a career.