Chiefs keep Daniel Sorensen on 53-man roster, despite injury

The Chiefs cut to 53 without listing safety Daniel Sorensen, which means they anticipate him coming back at some point this season.

Sorensen went down with a knee injury early in camp and there was some concern he might miss the year. He could be placed on IR tomorrow and be eligible to return, but those players have to make the initial 53-man roster first.

The Chiefs got to the limit by cutting tight end Jace Amaro, cornerback David Amerson, wide receiver Daniel Braverman, fullback Algernon Brown, defensive tackle Stefan Charles, wide receiver Jehu Chesson, guard Ethan Cooper, wide receiver Josh Crockett, linebacker Raymond Davison, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, cornerback Makinton Dorleant, defensive back Step Durham, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, linebacker Tyrone Holmes, tackle Ryan Hunter, running back Ray Lawry, defensive tackle Dee Liner, quarterback Chase Litton, wide receiver Blake Mack, linebacker Rob McCray, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, safety Leon McQuay, center Jimmy Murray, linebacker Otha Peters, defensive tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Keith Reaser, cornerback Will Redmond, wide receiver Jordan Smallwood, tackle Bentley Spain, defensive back Arrion Springs, safety Jordan Sterns, defensive back D’Montre Wade, running back Kerwynn Williams, tight end Tim Wright, and linebacker Frank Zombo.

They also placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve, and tight end Demetrius Harris on the reserve-suspended list.