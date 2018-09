Colts announce roster moves, including Austin Howard, Branden Oliver, John Simon

Getty Images

The Colts waived 19 players, waived 10 more with an injury designation, released three vested veterans and placed four players on injured reserve to shrink from its 90-man preseason roster to its initial 53-man roster.

Running back Robert Turbin officially moved to the suspended list, and the Colts announced the trade of tight end Darrell Daniels to the Seahawks for receiver Marcus Johnson.

The Colts waived tight end Mo Alie-Cox, kicker Mike Badgley, cornerback Juante Baldwin, defensive tackle Brandon Banks, center Deyshawn Bond, offensive guard Nick Callender, linebacker Brandon Chubb, cornerback Lashard Durr, receiver Reece Fountain, receiver Cobi Hamilton, receiver Steve Ishmael, receiver Seantavius Jones, defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, cornerback Henre’ Toliver, offensive guard Jeremy Vujnovich, quarterback Phillip Walker, cornerback D.J. White and receiver Kasen Williams

The waived/injured linebacker Tyrell Adams, receiver K.J. Brent, offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell, safety Chris Cooper, safety T.J. Green, receiver Krishawn Hogan, cornerback Robert Jackson, safety Ronald Martin, safety Robenson Therezie and receiver James Wright.

The Colts released vested veterans offensive tackle Austin Howard, running back Branden Oliver and defensive end John Simon.

They placed four players on injured reserve: linebacker Jeremiah George, defensive end Anthony Johnson, defensive end Chris McCain and tight end Ross Travis.