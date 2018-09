Getty Images

Well-traveled NFL defensive lineman Anthony Johnson will be traveling some more.

Per a league source, the Colts have released Johnson. He played for Miami, Washington, New England, the Jets before joining the Colts in 2017. He appeared in only four games last season; he has 22 regular-season appearances in his career, with one start.

Johnson instantly becomes a free agent, one of the many players who will be scrambling for shrinking roster spots as all teams move from 90 to 53.