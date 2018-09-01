Cornelius Edison among Vikings cuts

Getty Images

Cornelius Edison spent a lot of time working as the center with the Vikings first team this summer, but he won’t be doing so in the fall.

The team activated Pat Elflein from the PUP list on Saturday and they traded for former Giants starter Brett Jones recently, which left them without a need for Edison on their 53-man roster. Edison was cut along with 19 other players as the Vikings dropped to 53 players.

In other moves that were previously reported, the Vikings released defensive end Brian Robison, cut wide receiver Kendall Wright and placed cornerback Terence Newman on the retired list so he could take a coaching job with the team. The Vikings announced many other moves Friday, which can be found here along with the rest of the cuts from the NFC.

On Saturday, they also cut guard Josh Andrews, wide receiver Jeff Badet, wide receiver Chad Beebe, tight end Blake Bell, running back Mack Brown, linebacker Reshard Cliett, defensive tackle Curtis Cothran, linebacker Garret Dooley, guard Colby Gossett (a sixth-round pick this year), tight end Tyler Hoppes, cornerback Craig James, wide receiver Tavarres King, safety Tray Matthews, tackle Storm Norton, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, cornerback Horace Richardson, safety Jack Tocho, and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

Linebacker Kentrell Brothers was placed on the suspended list. He will miss the first four games of the season.